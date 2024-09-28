Leader declares 5 days of mourning after Nasrallah martyrdom

"Path and the school of Resistance leader Nasrallah will continue," Ayatollah Khamenei's message which was issued on Saturday afternoon read.

The Leader declared five days of national mourning over the martyrdom of the great leader of Hezbollah.

"Martyr Nasrallah was martyred while he was engaged in planning for the defense of the homeless people of the suburbs of Beirut and their destroyed houses and their perished loved ones," the message further read.

Ayatollah Khamenei further said that blows that the Resistance Front inflicted on the worn-out and decaying body of the Zionist regime would, God willing, become even more crushing.

"The evil nature of the Zionist regime has not won in this incident," he also said.

At the end of his message, the Leader offered condolences to Nasrallah family, Hezbollah members, and the Lebanese nation.

MNA/6239481