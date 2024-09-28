  1. World
Hezbollah attacks Israeli Ramat David Airbase with missiles

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah announced that it has attacked the Israeli regime's Ramat David Airbase on Saturday.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that it targeted the Ramat David base and airport near the city of Haifa, located in the north of occupied Palestine.

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance announced that it targeted the Israeli base with Fadi 3 missiles.

Hezbollah has emphasized that these retaliatory attacks were in response to the crimes and attacks of the Israeli regime in southern Lebanon and Beirut suburbs, as well as in support of the Palestinian people and Resistance in Gaza.

