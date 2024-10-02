  1. Economy
24th Iran Electricity Expo to be held in Tehran on Oct. 24

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – The 24th edition of Iran International Electricity Exhibition (IEE 2024) will be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on October 24.

In this four-day exhibition, exhibitors will showcase their latest achievements and products to the public view.

In the specialized exhibition of Iran's electrical industry, latest products will be showcased in the sectors of production, transmission, distribution, high-, medium- and low-voltage electrical equipment, all kinds of electrical panels, lighting equipment, smart equipment, diesel generators and electric motors, batteries and UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) , earthing and cathodic protection systems, transformer, wire and cable, industrial automation, instrumentation and measuring equipment, contractor, consultant, scientific research and research centers, power transmission lines and related equipment, medium-, high- and low-voltage substations, renewable energy and related equipment.

Specialized workshops and Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings will be organized on the sidelines of the exhibition. The exhibition will run through October 27.

This international event aims to provide a chance for the participants and exhibitors to show their latest products, technologies, and services, and help visitors find out about the latest technologies and developments of related business sectors in Iran.

