Iran urges EU stop certain members from supporting Israel

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with Josep Borrell, European Union's foreign policy chief, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly summit in New York.

"Useful talks with EU High Rep @JosepBorrellF on range of issues of mutual interest/concern—incl nuclear talks, dangerous situation in Middle East caused by Israeli aggression against Lebanon, Ukraine, and need to avoid double standard on human rights," Araghchi wrote on X.

"Urged EU to stop certain members from supporting Israeli regime and instead adopt unified European position to stop Israel escalation in region," the top Iranian diplomat added.

MP/