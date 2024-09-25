  1. Politics
Sep 25, 2024, 12:00 PM

Iran urges EU stop certain members from supporting Israel

Iran urges EU stop certain members from supporting Israel

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – The top Iranian diplomat has urged the European Union to stop certain members supporting the Israeli regime's crimes.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with Josep Borrell, European Union's foreign policy chief, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly summit in New York.

"Useful talks with EU High Rep @JosepBorrellF on range of issues of mutual interest/concern—incl nuclear talks, dangerous situation in Middle East caused by Israeli aggression against Lebanon, Ukraine, and need to avoid double standard on human rights," Araghchi wrote on X.

"Urged EU to stop certain members from supporting Israeli regime and instead adopt unified European position to stop Israel escalation in region," the top Iranian diplomat added.

MP/

News ID 221869

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News