Iran, Swiss FMs hold talk in New York for bilateral talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis met and held talks on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 79th meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, issues of the mutual interest and also latest regional and international developments.

Earlier, Iran’s foreign minister met and held talks with foreign counterparts and international officials, including the foreign ministers of Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Bahrain, Kuwait and Cuba, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the secretary general of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, the UN coordinator for Gaza affairs.

