World must not allow Lebanon to become another Gaza

The Israeli regime’s intensified attacks on Lebanon carries the risk of dragging the entire region into conflict, the president stated.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with CNN on Tuesday, a day after Israel carried out its deadliest airstrikes on Lebanon since 2006.

“We must not allow Lebanon to become another Gaza at the hands of Israel,” Pezeshkian said.

“The events that are unfolding in Lebanon may turn into a regional conflict that could be dangerous for the future of the world.”

“Therefore, we must prevent Israel’s criminal actions.”

The Iranian president urged the UN Security Council to “take immediate action” against the “insane” Israeli escalation.

Pezeshkian said the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah is facing an entity armed to the teeth with access to advanced weaponry.

“Hezbollah cannot stand alone against an entity that is being defended and supported and supplied by Western countries, by European countries and the United States.”

MNA/