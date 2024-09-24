President Pezeshkian meets with leaders of divine religions

Speaking in his meeting with the leaders of the divine religions, President Pezeshkian added, “As we have convened with slogans of peace and justice in the United Nations, women and children are being bombarded in Gaza and Lebanon, and this is really shameful.”

The Iranian president urged the UN Security Council to “take immediate action” against the “insane” Israeli escalation.

The events that are unfolding in Lebanon may turn into a regional conflict that could be dangerous for the future of the world, he emphasized.

“Therefore, we must prevent Israel’s criminal actions,” President Pezeshkian added.

MNA/