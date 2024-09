"What I see is an expressed willingness to re-engage with us in a more meaningful fashion," Grossi told Reuters in an interview.

He stressed that preparations for potential talks need to start now in order to get more information about Iran’s activities.

The IAEA chief also added that he was hoping to visit Iran as early as October.

This would be the first visit of the IAEA chief since the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian took office.

AMK/PR