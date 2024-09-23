350 killed, injured in Israel's Monday strikes on Lebanon

The attacks of the Israeli enemy on the towns and villages in the south have resulted in the martyrdom of 50 people and the wounding of 300 people, Lebanon's health ministry announced on Monday afternoon.

Several children, women, and aid workers are among the martyrs, it added.

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of air attacks on towns in the eastern Bekaa Valley and in southern parts of the country, local sources reported on Monday morning.

The towns of Hermel, Zboud, and Harbata in Bekaa were attacked, while areas in Tyre and Nabatieh in southern Lebanon were also bombed, Al Jazeera reported.

Footage posted on social media showed large clouds of smoke billowing over Zboud and in Nabatieh.

MP/6233902