Zionist regime planning to conduct ground attack on Lebanon

The Economist quoted a reserve officer familiar with the details of the regime's strategy towards Lebanon as saying, "Plans for a ground invasion have been prepared, but we still do not have enough forces to implement them."

The Economist noted that some Israeli officials suggest that the regime should use the chaos that existed in the Resistance movement due to the removal of a number of Hezbollah leaders.

At the same time, some other military generals, as well as the Minister of War Yoav Gallant, support the current strategy, believing that in the current situation, Hezbollah may reconsider its calculations and abandon attacks on occupied Palestine.

According to The Economist, despite the Zionist regime's military preparations on the Lebanon border and the recent escalation of tensions after the explosion of Hezbollah's communications equipment and pagers in Lebanon, although there is still no talk of a large-scale war between Tel Aviv and the Lebanese Resistance, the movement may start using long-range missiles to attack Tel Aviv and other areas of occupied territories in case of widespread tensions.

AMK/Alalam6969833