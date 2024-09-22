Sacred Defense notions must be transferred to next generation

Islamic Iran, the cradle of history and civilization, became the scene of the bravery of heroes of this land and territory and went down in the history of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

During the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran 1980-1988), the youth of this territory went to the battlefield cheerfully and defeated the enemy with weapons of faith and love and added the golden leaves to the history book of Islamic Iran.

While commemorating the name and memory of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and martyrs during the eight years of the Sacred Defense, the National Museum of the Islamic Revolution and Holy Defense renews its allegiance to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and considers safeguarding the sublime values of the Islamic Revolution as its perpetual and inherent duty.

Iran marks Sacred Defense Week these days, which commemorates the memory of the martyrs and veterans who sacrificed their lives and defended the country during the time of Iraq's imposed war on Iran.

The war which lasted for eight years, is known as the Sacred Defense or Holy Defense in Iran. The Iranians commemorate the memory of the martyrs who lost their lives for the sake of defending the country by holding Sacred Defense Week on the anniversary of the beginning of the war.

MA/6231719