  1. Politics
Sep 22, 2024, 7:04 PM

Russia shoots 15 Ukrainian drones down in different regions

Russia shoots 15 Ukrainian drones down in different regions

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – The Air Defense shot down 15 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions and the Sea of Azov overnight, Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Kiev government made attempts overnight to carry out terrorist attacks with fixed-wing drones against sites on the territory of the Russian Federation, which were foiled.

On-duty air defenses destroyed 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Six UAVs were shot down over the waters of the Sea of Azov, four over the territory of the Rostov Region, two over the territory of the Kursk Region, and one over each of the territories of Astrakhan, Belgorod and Voronezh regions," it said, TASS reported. 

Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said the situation didn’t warrant a drone attack alert.

"According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or other consequences on the ground," he wrote on Telegram, the report added.

MA/PR

News ID 221688
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News