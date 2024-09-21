Germany not to send Kyiv missiles capable of reaching Moscow

"Although many people put pressure on me, I will not deliver cruise missiles that are capable of reaching as far as Moscow," he said at a meeting with local residents in the municipality of Niedergorsdorf (the federal state of Brandenburg). "I can assure you and I assure you here, on this very spot that I will stick to this stance," Scholz added.

In addition, the chancellor once again emphasized the need to explore ways in order to peacefully resolve the Ukraine conflict.

"Now it is high time to study what possibilities are there," Scholz said, TASS reported.

However, he does not agree that peace talks could be an alternative to Germany’s support for Ukraine. "It is naive," the German chancellor said.

Kyiv has long been asking Berlin to ship Taurus cruise missiles. They have been compared to the UK’s Storm Shadow, which has already been given to Ukraine. However, the German-Swedish missiles have a slightly longer range.

MP/PR