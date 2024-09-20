Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the 4th Eurasian Women's Forum.

"From the photos of the Kursk NPP taken at a distance of several kilometers by a reconnaissance drone, it is clear that Kyiv has not abandoned the idea of striking this civilian infrastructure facility," the diplomat said, TASS reported.

Zakharova emphasized that this demonstrates the real essence of the Kyiv regime, as well as "the absence of any commitment to democracy or legitimacy." "They have shifted from an exclusively nationalist agenda and nationalist dictatorship to direct terrorist activity," she added.

The spokeswoman pointed out that the US and the UK were behind all of Kyiv's crimes.

Earlier, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev stated that the Kursk NPP came under a massive attack by the Ukrainian armed forces in August. He noted that "the Ukrainian authorities made no secret of their intentions to seize it by force."

