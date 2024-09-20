Russia says to take back Kursk region taken by Ukraine

"Our military is doing its job. They will accomplish it. Control will be restored," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the army would obviously not discuss publicly how it planned to achieve that, US News reported.

"The situation, of course, in those areas that are under the control of Ukrainian forces- well, of course, it is extreme. This situation will be corrected in a timely manner," he added.

"We will take control of all border areas of Kursk again," Peskov added.