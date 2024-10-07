Ukraine secretly used chemical weapons disguised as smoke grenades in Kursk region, Head of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said, NOVA.news reported.

In particular, on August 11, Ukrainian troops used chemical shells Dm-105 in the town of Sudzha, in Russia's Kursk region, injuring more than 20 people.

Kirillov added that during Russia's special military operation, more than 400 cases of use of riot control chemical agents and other chemical substances such as Bz by Kiev troops were recorded.

Earlier on Monday, Russian air defense systems destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over Crimea, six over the Kursk region, and one each over the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Voronezh regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted," Sputnik reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

MA/PR