  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Sep 22, 2024, 9:36 PM

Russian Iskander missile destroys US-made HIMARS

Russian Iskander missile destroys US-made HIMARS

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – A Russian Iskander missile destroyed a HIMARS and its crews in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The crew of an Iskander tactical missile system of the Russian Armed Forces carried out a missile strike on the position of an M142 HIMARS of Ukrainian forces in the settlement of Shaposhnikovo (10 km southwest of the settlement of Sumy), it said.

"Live-recording footage confirmed the destruction of the multiple launch rocket system that was supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces. The strike destroyed a HIMARS launcher, two guard vehicles and the crews of the MLRS," it added, TASS reported.

Also, the Defense Ministry published footage of the HIMARS destruction.

MP/PR

News ID 221717

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News