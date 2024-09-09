11 Palestinians martyred in new Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

The Zionist regime continues its brutal attack in various areas of Gaza, in which, many Palestinian people were either martyred or wounded.

The brutal attacks of the Zionist regime on different areas of Gaza Strip still continues.

In the fresh attack of the Zionist regime’s forces in various parts of Gaza Strip, 11 Palestinian people were either martyred or injured.

Of 11 Palestinians targeted by the Zionist regime forces, six of them were martyred in Nuseirat refugee camp and the rest five people were wounded in Al-Bureij camp.

Also, Palestinian sources announced that Israeli fighter jets bombarded and destroyed Sa’ad and Sa’eed Mosque in the neighborhood of Sheikh Radwan in northern Gaza.

The Zionist regime's artillery also shelled Block 12 in the east of al- Bureij camp in the center of Gaza.

The warships of the Zionist regime also set fire coasts of the city of Rafah.

