UNSC to hold meeting on humanitarian aid to Gaza

UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag is supposed to review the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2720.

The UN Security Council issued a resolution in December 2023 and called for taking immediate measures to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and provide a platform for a ceasefire in the strip.

Executive Director of the United Nations Project Services Office Jorge Moreira da Silo is also scheduled to hold a press conference regarding this meeting.

Earlier, EU Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Burrell called for facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

MA/6226918