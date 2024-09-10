  1. Politics
UN chief comments on bloodshed of Palestinians by Israel

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call to stop bloodshed of Palestinians, saying “I've never seen such a level of death and destruction as we are seeing in Gaza in the last few months.”

While stressing the urgency of a cease-fire now, Guterres said in a conversation on Monday local time: “The level of suffering we are witnessing in Gaza is unprecedented during my mandate as secretary-general of the United Nations.

"The United Nations will be available to support any ceasefire," he told The Associated Press but said: "It is unrealistic" to think that the UN can play a role in the future of Gaza, either through the administration or by providing peacekeeping forces because Israel is unlikely to accept them.

The UN chief has issued many such statements deploring the massacres of civilians in Israel’s indiscriminate air and artillery strikes across Gaza, demanding “end to this terrible war”.

"I have never seen such a level of death and destruction as we have seen in Gaza in the past few months," he said.

The Israeli regime launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. During this period, nearly 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed and 80% of the houses and infrastructures of Gaza Strip have been destroyed.

The continued siege and restriction on aid have caused a severe humanitarian crisis, along with the unprecedented famine and hunger that threaten the lives of over 2 million Gazans now living in refugee camps.

