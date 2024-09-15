Hezbollah conducts massive missile, drone attack on Israel

Lebanon's Hezbollah launched a missile and drone attack on the north of the occupied territories.

Zionist media reported that a drone was shot from Lebanon and exploded in the al-Muttalah located in Isba al-Jalil which caused damage in this area.

The Zionist media also announced that despite repeated attempts, the interception of this drone like the Yemeni ballistic missile was unsuccessful.

The Zionist army announced that it would start an investigation in this regard.

The Israeli military reported a missile attack from Yemen on Sunday morning on central occupied Palestine.

A surface-to-surface missile fired at central occupied Palestine from Yemen hit an unpopulated area, Reuters quoted Israeli military said on Sunday.

SD/6225253