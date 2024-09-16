Hezbollah conducts new attacks on occupied Golan

News sources reported that a rocket was fired from Lebanon towards the occupied Golan.

Media also announced a missile attack from Lebanon on the Isba al-Jalil region, reporting that smoke was seen in one of the positions of the Zionist military.

The towns of Dan and HaGoshrim were targeted by drone attacks and fires were reported in these two towns.

This attack was carried out while no siren alarms were heard.

Lebanese Islamic Resistance also announced that its combatants targeted the positions of the Zionist soldiers in the al-Mutla base with rockets which caused definite casualties.

Hezbollah also targeted the center of Barka Risha with artillery weapons.

