  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 16, 2024, 4:20 PM

Hezbollah conducts new attacks on occupied Golan

Hezbollah conducts new attacks on occupied Golan

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah conducted new attacks on the military positions of the Zionist regime in the occupied Golan and northern occupied Palestine.

News sources reported that a rocket was fired from Lebanon towards the occupied Golan.

Media also announced a missile attack from Lebanon on the Isba al-Jalil region, reporting that smoke was seen in one of the positions of the Zionist military.

The towns of Dan and HaGoshrim were targeted by drone attacks and fires were reported in these two towns.

This attack was carried out while no siren alarms were heard.

Lebanese Islamic Resistance also announced that its combatants targeted the positions of the Zionist soldiers in the al-Mutla base with rockets which caused definite casualties.

Hezbollah also targeted the center of Barka Risha with artillery weapons.

SD/6227038

News ID 221349

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News