  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 16, 2024, 8:02 PM

Hezbollah member martyred in Israeli airstrikes

Hezbollah member martyred in Israeli airstrikes

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – A combatant of Hezbollah Resistance Movement named ' Mohammad Ibrahim Yaseen' embraced martyrdom all the way to Al-Quds on Monday.

Hezbollah Military Media mourns in a statement the Islamic Resistance fighter Mohammad Ibrahim Yaseen who became martyred on the way towards Al-Quds

Israeli fighter jets raided the Lebanese towns of Houla, Blida, and Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon, leaving a martyr and one injury, the report added.

In line with supporting the steadfast Palestinian nation in Gaza Strip and helping its valiant Resistance, the combatants of the Islamic Resistance Movement attacked the headquarters of the 769th brigade in Kiryat Shemona barracks with Katyusha rockets. 

MNA

News ID 221358
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News