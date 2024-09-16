Hezbollah member martyred in Israeli airstrikes

Hezbollah Military Media mourns in a statement the Islamic Resistance fighter Mohammad Ibrahim Yaseen who became martyred on the way towards Al-Quds

Israeli fighter jets raided the Lebanese towns of Houla, Blida, and Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon, leaving a martyr and one injury, the report added.

In line with supporting the steadfast Palestinian nation in Gaza Strip and helping its valiant Resistance, the combatants of the Islamic Resistance Movement attacked the headquarters of the 769th brigade in Kiryat Shemona barracks with Katyusha rockets.

MNA