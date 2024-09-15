  1. World
Sep 15, 2024, 9:39 PM

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military sites

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah has in a fresh round of strikes targeted several Israeli military sites with drones and missiles

Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance fighters carried out aerial attack with swarms of assault drones targeting Yarden Barracks in occupied Golan, the movement said in a statement on Sunday. 

Prior to that, Hezbollah said in a statement that " Direct hit achieved as Islamic Resistance fighters target Samaqa Israeli site with missile weapons," Al Manar TV English website reported.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire since early October last year, shortly after the regime launched a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by Palestinian resistance groups.

The Lebanese movement has vowed to keep up its reprisal operations as long as the occupying regime continues its brutal Gaza onslaught, which has so far resulted in 41,182 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 95,280 others injured.

Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks.

