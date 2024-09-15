  1. World
Yemen says it's prepared a list of strategic Israeli targets

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – A member of the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement Political Bureau reacted to yesterday’s powerful attack by the Yemeni armed forces targeting the heart of Tel Aviv in a message on X social network.

A member of the Political Office of Yemen's Ansarullah Hizam al-Assad emphasized in a message in Hebrew after Yemen's armed forces attacked the heart of Tel Aviv yesterday. "Whether you are in the underground shelters or outside of it, you should listen carefully this afternoon to what will this great leader who speaks the truth and acts with integrity say," he noted. 

Surprises against Israel continue, Al-Assad warned.

In this regard, one of the leaders of Ansarullah Movement Nasruddin Amer also said, "This missile targeted a specific aim and the statement of the Yemeni armed forces will announce important details and we have a bank of important and strategic targets." 

