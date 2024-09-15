Yemen Armed Forces issues statement after hitting Tel Aviv

The Yemeni supersonic missile has caused fear and panic among Zionists and has transferred more than 2 million Zionists to shelters for the first time in the history of the existence of the Zionist regime, Saree said in a statement on Sunday.

The Zionist regime should expect unprecedented operations from Yemen in the future, he added.

The statement further added that Yemen's hypersonic ballistic missile has succeeded in reaching its goal and has defeated the defense systems of the Zionist enemy in interception and destruction.

It added that the Yemeni missile traveled a distance of 2040 km from the moment of firing to the target in 11 and a half minutes.

This attack was a part of the fifth stage of the anti-Zionist operation of the Yemeni forces, it said, adding that geographical obstacles, American and British aggression, as well as the surveillance and spying systems of the Zionist enemy will not prevent the Yemenis from helping the Palestinian nation.

Yemen hit Tel Aviv, in central occupied Palestine, with a ballistic missile on Sunday morning penetrating all Israeli air defense systems.

Some reports by Israeli media suggest that the missile hit an area near an airport in Tel Aviv.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

