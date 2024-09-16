10th US drone shot down by Yemeni surface-to-air missile

Yahya Saree emphasized that Yemeni air defense has succeeded in shooting down another American MQ-9 drone in the airspace of Dhamar province.

He further added that the drone was carrying out a hostile mission when it was shot down by a surface-to-air missile made in Yemen.

Saree pointed out that this drone is the third drone in a week and the tenth American drone of this type that the Yemeni forces managed to shoot down.

He stressed that Yemeni operations continue to support the Palestinian nation on the ground and in the air, adding that this path will not end unless the aggression of the Zionist regime against the Gaza Strip is stopped.

"We continue our battle against the US and UK aggressors," Saree noted.

