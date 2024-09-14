Iran Armed Forces world’s most potent counter-terrorism org.

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, made the remarks on Friday, attending the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, a high-level security and defense gathering.

“Today, the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces are engaged in [contributing] to the quantitative and qualitative enhancement of security on the ground, in the air, across and under the sea, and in space,” he said.

The forces would “confront seriously with whatever [instance of] waywardness, disorderly conduct, and non-commitment to the international foundations and principles across the region,” the commander noted.

“The leaders of the so-called global hegemony have felt the taste of this confrontation time and again,” he added, asserting that the Islamic Republic was intent on reinforcing its defensive capability towards increasing its relative security.

Sayyari regretted that unilateralist and totalitarian attitudes on the part of some of the world’s great powers had caused the international community’s resources to be applied towards contributing to useless wars and massacres instead of peace and stability.

He cited the instances of the Israeli regime’s ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip and deadly aggression against other places across the West Asia region as well as its violations against the Islamic Republic’s interests and sovereignty amid untrammeled intelligence and military support on the part of the United States.

“All of these indicate [the existence of] chronic anarchy across the international establishment,” said the commander.

He, however, warned Tel Aviv and Washington about the situation leading to their decline, noting that “confronting ‘international criminals’ requires severe and punishing action.”

MP/PressTV