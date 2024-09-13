Pezeshkian calls for Muslims unity against Israel

The Iranian president made the call while speaking to a group of elites and academics in Iraq's Basra.

If the Muslims are united with each other, the Israeli regime could not continue the massacre of Muslims, he said.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

