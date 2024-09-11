  1. Politics
Sep 11, 2024, 7:11 PM

US sanctions Lebanese network over alleged Hezbollah ties

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – The Biden administration on Wednesday issued sanctions on a Lebanese network it accused of smuggling oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to help fund the Lebanese Resistance group Hezbollah.

The sanctions target three people, five companies and two vessels that the US Treasury Department said were overseen by a senior leader of Hezbollah's finance team and used profits from illicit LPG shipments to Syria to aid generate revenue for the movement, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

According to the Treasury website, Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith. said “Treasury will continue to disrupt the oil smuggling and other financing networks that support Hizballah.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October last year.

The Lebanese resistance movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory attacks as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its Gaza war, which has so far killed at least 38,243 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 88,033 other individuals.

Hezbollah officials have repeatedly said they do not want a war with Israel, while stressing that they are prepared in case it occurs.

