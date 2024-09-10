Iran stand in 3rd place among Asian states

The 11-day Paralympic Games has recently concluded, revealing the final results and medal standings.

Iranian athletes secured a total of eight gold medals, 10 silvers, and seven bronzes, placing the Islamic Republic in 14th position on the medal table.

Among Asian countries participating in the Paralympics, Iran ranked third, following Japan and Uzbekistan.

China topped the games’ medal table with a total of 220 medals, including 94 golds, followed by Britain, the US, and the Netherlands in the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

Sareh Javanmardi won Iran's first gold medal in shooting (P2 – Women's 10-meter air pistol SH1).

In athletics, Iran secured three gold medals: Amirhossein Alipour Darbeid in Men's Shot Put F1, Saeid Afrooz in Men's Javelin Throw F34, and Yasin Khosravi in Men's Shot Put F57.

Iranian powerlifters also brought home three golds: Rouhollah Rostami in Men's 80kg, Aliakbar Gharibshahi in Men's 107kg, and Ahmad Aminzadeh in Men's +107kg.

Iran’s men’s sitting volleyball team celebrated its eighth Paralympic gold by defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 (20-25, 30-28, 25-16, 25-14). The team had previously bested Ukraine, Brazil, and Germany in Pool B and overcame Egypt to reach the final. Since 1976, Iran has won eight out of 13 sitting volleyball competitions, including golds in Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024.

Zahra Rahimi earned silver in Taekwondo Women's 52kg, while Parastoo Habibi secured silver in Athletics Women's Club Throw F32.

Zafar Zaker took silver in Athletics Men's Shot Put F55, and Fatemeh Hemmati won silver in both Archery Women's Individual Compound Open and the Archery Team Compound alongside Hadi Nori.

Mahdi Olad obtained silver in Athletics Men's Shot Put F11, Hajar Safarzadeh in Women's 400m T12, Hassan Bajoulvand in Men's Discus Throw F11, Meysam Banitaba in Judo Men's -60kg J1, and Ali Pirouj in Men's Javelin Throw F13.

Alireza Bakht won bronze in Taekwondo Men's 80kg, and Hamed Haghshenas in Men's +80kg. Alireza Mokhtari earned silver in Athletics Men's Shot Put F53.

Mohammadreza Arab Ameri claimed bronze in Archery Men's Individual Recurve, Mohsen Bakhtiar in Powerlifting Men's 59kg, Aliasghar Javanmardi in Athletics Men's Shot Put F35, and Elham Salehi in Athletics Javelin Throw F54.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour