Iran won the championship by defeating India 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-22, and 25-21).

Earlier in the tournament, Iran secured victories against Sri Lanka and India to reach the semifinals.

In the semifinals, Iran beat the Azerbaijan Republic to advance to the final.

India and Uzbekistan finished in second and third places, respectively.

The 38th World Military Championships (WMC) was held in Tehran, Iran from September 18 to 25.

AMK/IRIB4338342