Iran learns fate at 2025 FIVB World Championship

Iran, the Philippines, Egypt, and Tunisia have been drawn into Pool B.

The 32 qualified teams have been distributed into eight single round-robin pools of four:

Pool A: Philippines, Iran, Egypt, Tunisia

Pool B: Poland, Netherlands, Qatar, Romania

Pool C: France, Argentina, Finland, Korea

Pool D: USA, Cuba, Portugal, Colombia

Pool E: Slovenia, Germany, Bulgaria, Chile

Pool F: Italy, Ukraine, Belgium, Algeria

Pool G: Japan, Canada, Turkey, Libya

Pool H: Brazil, Serbia, Czechia, China

The top two teams in the final standings of each pool will advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

Additionally, the World Championship host cities were revealed during the ceremony on Saturday. The tournament will be held at two venues in Manila – the Smart Arena Coliseum and the SM Mo Arena – from September 12 to 28, 2025.

AMK/TSN3158868