Iran learns fate at 2025 FIVB World Championship

The 32 qualified teams have been distributed into eight single round-robin pools of four:
Pool A: Philippines, Iran, Egypt, Tunisia
Pool B: Poland, Netherlands, Qatar, Romania
Pool C: France, Argentina, Finland, Korea
Pool D: USA, Cuba, Portugal, Colombia
Pool E: Slovenia, Germany, Bulgaria, Chile
Pool F: Italy, Ukraine, Belgium, Algeria
Pool G: Japan, Canada, Turkey, Libya
Pool H: Brazil, Serbia, Czechia, China
The top two teams in the final standings of each pool will advance to the knockout stage of the competition.
Additionally, the World Championship host cities were revealed during the ceremony on Saturday. The tournament will be held at two venues in Manila – the Smart Arena Coliseum and the SM Mo Arena – from September 12 to 28, 2025.
