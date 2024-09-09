Russian foreign minister meets Saudi crown prince in Riyadh

The meeting was reported by both the Russian and Saudi foreign ministries, which provided no further details on the content of the talks.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on X that both foreign ministers reviewed bilateral ties and ways to improve joint cooperation, and also discussed the latest developments on the regional and international agenda.

Lavrov also held talks with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, ahead of the 7th ministerial meeting of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue.

On Sunday, Lavrov arrived in Saudi Arabia on an official visit.

