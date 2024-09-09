Bridge fire engulfs LA National Forest: report

A mandatory evacuation order was issued around 7:15 p.m. for Camp Williams Resort, which includes a mobile home park and campground facilities, as well as the adjacent river community, according to Dana Dierkes, public affairs officer for the Angeles National Forest.

Forest officials said firefighters were performing an “aggressive attack with air and ground resources.” As crews labored, the temperature hit 105 degrees in nearby Glendora.

Dierkes told The Times it was “likely a very busy day” in the forest “given the high temperatures. Visitors come to find relief from the heat in the waters of the San Gabriel River.” Cars parked along forest roads can block firefighters as they try to get to the location of a wildfire, Dierkes noted.

The cause of the fire, which was 0% contained Sunday evening, was under investigation, Los Angeles Times reported.

Several roads were closed, including State Route 39, East Fork Road, Glendora Mountain Road and Glendora Ridge Road.

