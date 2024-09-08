VIDEO: School fire in Kenya

According to the Associated Press (AP), the Kenyan government spokesman Isaac Mwaura informed reporters that the investigations into the confirmed fatalities have been completed. He reported that 19 bodies had been recovered from the scene, with two others having died in the hospital.
TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – The death toll from a devastating blaze at a primary school dormitory in a semi-rural area of central Kenya has risen to 21 children, the government said on Saturday.
News ID 220857
Your Comment