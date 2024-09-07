Fire engulfs Russia's arms depot in Voronezh region(+VIDEO)

Governor Aleksandr Gusev said on Telegram that the fire in the region’s Ostrogoz district was caused by debris from a drone downed on the morning of September 7. Gusev said nearby residents of several settlements were evacuated to safety and that no injuries were reported.

Videos showing a large fire and in which explosions can clearly be heard were posted on social media sites.

The Russian Defense Ministry, while reporting that Ukrainian drones had been shot down over Russia’s southwestern Belgorod and Kursk regions, made no mention of any drone attacks in the Voronezh region.

Gusev in late August announced the evacuation of about 600 residents of the Voronezh region’s Ostrogoz district after claimed drone downings led to fires and the detonation of explosives that lasted almost two days.

MNA/PR