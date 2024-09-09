Peace in Caucasus beneficial for all countries of region

The senior Iranian diplomat made the remarks while answering the questions raised by the reporters in his weekly press conference on Monday.

Iran will continue to support the opening of communications and transportation routes in the region and the advance of the peace agenda between Baku and Yerevan, he said.

"Peace in the Caucasus is for the benefit of all countries in the region," Kan'ani emphasized.

"Iran supports peace and stability in the South Caucasus, and we welcome the unblocking of transportation routes within the framework of the sovereignty of the countries of the region. This framework can help strengthen peace in the region," he added.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson concluded that the Islamic Republic opposes any change in international borders.

MP/TSN channel