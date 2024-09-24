Yerevan says ready to sign peace treaty with Baku

Mirzoyan made the remarks at a meeting with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's 79th session.

According to the report, the sides discussed the current situation in the South Caucasus. "The steps taken by Armenia towards the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus were mentioned. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that Armenia has a clear position and political will to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan soon, which was supported by Armenia's latest draft agreement proposal," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said, TASS reported.

Mirzoyan emphasized that "Armenia's vision for ensuring stability in the region is grounded in the unconditional respect for territorial integrity, the inviolability of borders, and initiatives aimed at fostering economic cooperation."

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Yerevan and Baku had agreed on nearly 80% of the peace treaty's text and called on Azerbaijani authorities to sign the already agreed-upon part.

MP/PR