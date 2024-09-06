90% of Gaza truce, prisoners swap deal agreed: Blinken claims

Both Israel and Hamas need to urgently resolve their remaining issues and finalize a Gaza truce, as most of the deal is already agreed upon, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference during a visit to Haiti, he stated that “based on what I’ve seen, 90% is agreed, but there are a few critical issues that remain where we need to be able to get agreement.”

He stressed that “it’s really i ncumbent on both parties to get to yes on these remaining issues.”

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied that 90% of the deal with Hamas is done, calling the claims “exactly inaccurate.”

“There’s a story, a narrative out there that there’s a deal out there… that’s just a false narrative,” he told Fox News on Thursday. “There’s not a deal in the making,” he added, saying, “unfortunately, it’s not close.”

Netanyahu has vowed that he will not remove Israeli troops from the strategic 14km strip of land along the Gaza-Egypt border known as the Philadelphi Corridor.

Israel’s massive military retaliation has reportedly claimed the lives of over 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian health officials.

MA/PR