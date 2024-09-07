  1. Politics
Iraq, US reach agreement on withdrawal of American troops

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Baghdad and Washington reached an agreement on the withdrawal of the international coalition forces under the command of the United States from Iraq.

Reuters, quoting multiple sources familiar with the matter, reported that the United States and Iraq have reached an understanding on plans for the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from Iraq.

The plan, which has been broadly agreed but requires a final go-ahead from both capitals and an announcement date, would see hundreds of troops leave by September 2025, with the remainder departing by the end of 2026, the sources said.

"We have an agreement, it's now just a question of when to announce it," a senior US official said.

Back in August, the secretary general of the Badr Organization Hadi al-Amiri said that a timetable would be set for the American troops to leave Iraq.

The decision to withdraw American forces from Iraq is an irreversible decision and we will soon announce a timetable for that, he stressed.

