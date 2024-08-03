US troops to face timetable for leaving Iraq

The blood of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh will be the light of the way for the Islamic resistance to achieve victory over the Israeli regime.

Gaza is the criterion for distinguishing right from wrong, he said, adding that Iraq's position in supporting the Islamic Resistance is clear.

The decision to withdraw American forces from Iraq is an irreversible decision and we will soon announce a timetable for that, he said elsewhere in his remarks.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the statement reads.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

MP/TSN channel