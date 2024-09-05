Tehran reacts to US seizure of Venezuela president's plane

This action, which is the continuation of the unilateral coercive actions of the United States against other nations against international law, is fomenting chaos and promoting banditry in the air field and will be a threat to peace and air security, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani said in a statement.

Declaring solidarity and supporting the Venezuelan government's actions in protecting and recapture of public property belonging to the people of this country, he emphasized the need for deepening cooperation between countries in confronting the sanctions and unilateral coercive measures of the United States.

The United States has shown complete disregard for international legal norms by seizing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's airplane, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"The US authorities have seized a Venezuelan presidential aircraft that was undergoing maintenance in the Dominican Republic. Once again, they have demonstrated their complete disregard for international legal norms and, citing the 'right of the strong,' have sent yet another signal that the US, as it understands it, can dispose of the sovereign property of another state," Zakharova said in a statement.

The US Department of Justice said on Monday that Maduro's aircraft had been seized in the Dominican Republic based on violations of export control and sanctions laws. Sputnik news agency reported.

The United States on Monday seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s plane in the Dominican Republic and flew the jet to Florida, saying it acted over violation of US sanctions.

MNA/6216086