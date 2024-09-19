Iran attaches great importance to relations with Venezuela

Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in expanding all-out ties between Tehran and Caracas, he emphasized.

Venezuela's Minister of Transportation Ramón Blázquez and the Venezuelan head of the Joint Economic Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Venezuela, who has traveled to Tehran to consult with Iranian officials, met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday evening.

In the meeting, Blázquez extended the warm greetings of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to the high-ranking Iranian officials as well as the greetings and congratulations of Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yván Gil to Araghchi, and wished President Pezeshkian, his administration and the top Iranian diplomat success.

The Venezuelan Minister of Transportation referred to Maudro’s emphasis on the need for Iran and Venezuela to seriously pursue the deepening of bilateral relations in various spheres, especially in the economic and energy fields.

He expressed confidence in the growing trend of ties between Tehran and Caracas under the new administrations in the two countries.

Araghchi, for his part, congratulated the re-election of Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela’s president. He noted that Iran considers relations with Venezuela as highly important, and that the Pezeshkian administration, like its predecessors, is interested in the expansion of relations between Tehran and Caracas in all spheres.

He voiced hope that the visit of the Venezuelan Minister of Transportation to Tehran and his meetings with Iranian officials will be successful and fruitful, and will result in taking appropriate steps to hold the new round of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Venezuela and follow up on the implementation of bilateral agreements in different fields.

In response to the desire of his Venezuelan counterpart, the Iranian foreign minister expressed hope that the process of improving bilateral ties will be discussed during the meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

