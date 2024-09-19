Iran to back legitimate Venezuelan government with all might

Speaking in his meeting with visiting Venezuela's Minister of Transportation Ramón Blázquez, who is also the Venezuelan head of the Joint Economic Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Venezuela in Tehran on Thursday, the Iranian minister of defense reaffirmed his country’s support for the legitimate Venezuela government.

He expressed hope that the amicable relations between Tehran and Caracas will be further expanded in future, the defense minister underlined.

The late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and the late President of Venezuela Hugo Chavez were among the founders of the new chapter of relations between the two countries, so that the officials of the two countries should make their utmost efforts to further develop the bilateral relations.

The late Venezuelan President Chávez was the founder of the anti-arrogance struggle who laid the good foundations for this Latin American country and today, Venezuela is in the frontline of struggle against the global imperialism and arrogance, Nasirzadeh noted.

He termed the relations between Iran and Venezuela as ‘privileged’, adding that Venezuela has a special place in Iran’s foreign policy.

The visiting transportation minister of Venezuela, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings of Nicolas Maduro President of Venezuela to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian President and defense minister and wished them evermore success in the new government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The two countries have high potentials to enhance their relations more than before, Ramón Blázquez added.

