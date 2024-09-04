Russia sees no limit to US involvement in Ukraine conflict

"We see a tendency that the level of US involvement in the conflict around Ukraine is constantly increasing, and there is no reason to assume that it will reach a limit and not go any further," the Kremlin told reporters, according to TASS.

He added that the current US authorities are not Inclined to settle the situation in Ukraine, so any steps to escalate the conflict can be expected from them.

According to Peskov, Russia must take into account the destructive actions of the West and ensure a reliable future for future generations amid them.

"Our task against this backdrop is to ensure our national interests, insure ourselves against all emerging risks and ensure a reliable, safe future for future generations," the Russian spokesman said.

He also accused Washington of playing a destructive role in Europe as the "leader" behind tensions and by forcing European countries to increase military spending.

The US "plays a destructive role on the European continent from the point of view of security. It is the United States of America that, in fact, is leading the process of provoking tensions," Peskov added.

