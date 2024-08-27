Ukraine demand to West about Storm Shadow missile blackmail

Russia’s doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons is currently under clarification, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

"Americans associate these conversations about the third world war as something that, God forbid, if it is realized, could affect only Europe ... And in this situation, it is probably very important to understand that we have our doctrine, including the doctrine of the use of nuclear weapons, which, by the way, is now being clarified, and which American officials are very well aware of," Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Yemeni counterpart.

Ukraine's demands to the West to allow the use of Storm Shadow missiles on Moscow and St. Petersburg are blackmail, Lavrov said.

"This is blackmail. This is an attempt to pretend that the West wants to avoid excessive escalation, but in reality, it is deceit. The West does not want to avoid escalation," Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Yemeni counterpart, calling the discussion of the possible use of Storm Shadow missiles by Ukraine for strikes deep into Russia "playing with fire."

Lavrov said that Russia will not fall for a "peace summit" with Ukraine in the Global South if it follows the same logic as the first one. He added that if the West is interested in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table.

On Sunday, media reported, citing senior officials in Kyiv, that Ukraine wants to launch a "demonstration attack" against targets near Moscow or St. Petersburg using UK-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles to "prompt a reassessment in the Kremlin," although the United States has not supported the plan so far.

