Russia only strikes military targets: Kremlin says

Speaking on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, Peskov said the Ukrainian military “will stoop to anything” as they strike residential and civilian buildings in Russia.

The Russian military “continues its strikes exclusively on military targets or near military targets,” Peskov said, adding, “Then, we see the Kiev regime using cluster munitions on residential areas and purely civilian targets.”

Nevertheless, Russia will continue “improving efficiency, increasing the pressure, and moving forward” in the course of its special military operation until all of its goals are “fully achieved,” Peskov said

Since the start of the military operation in February 2022, Ukrainian forces have on multiple occasions shelled the Russian border regions of Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk, causing civilian deaths, injuries, and damage to infrastructure, RT reported.

One of the latest attacks on Belgorod Region on Sunday night destroyed a kindergarten, prompting the region’s authorities to close dozens of others and switch some schools to remote learning. Belgorod has repeatedly come under Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks during the week.

The attack, in which Ukrainian forces are alleged to have used cluster munitions, claimed the lives of five civilians and injured 46, including seven minors.

