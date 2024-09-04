Iranians, Muslims mark martyrdom anniv. of Imam Reza (PBUH)

The holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) in Mashhad, the capital of Iran's Khorasan Razavi Province, has become a gathering place for both Iranian and international pilgrims as they commemorate the final days of the month of Safar and the martyrdom anniversary of the eighth Shia Imam, which took place on (30th Safar, 1446 AH).

Imam Reza (AS) was martyred after being poisoned by the Abbasid Caliph Ma’mun in the year 818 AD.

Every year, the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad attracts nearly 30 million pilgrims from Iran and other countries, especially Iraq, Bahrain, Lebanon and Pakistan.

Similar processions and mourning ceremonies are held in cities and towns across Iran to mourn Imam's martyrdom.

President Masoud pedestrian and other high-ranking Iranian officials including Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf, who was born in the holy city, and the IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami were taking part in the mourning ceremonies in Mashhad.

Pilgrims from across Iran and neighboring countries travel to Mashhad on foot for the mourning processions at the holy shrine.

This item is being updated...