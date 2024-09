MASHHAD, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Mawkibs are serving to the pilgrims of Imam Reza (PBUH) who walk towards Mashhad on foot.

At the martyrdom anniversary of Eighth Infallible Imam of Household of Holy Prophet (S), Mawkibs have been set up on the roads leading to Mashhad and serve the pilgrims walking long distances to the holy shrine of the imam.